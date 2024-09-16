CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.76

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.76 and last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 26349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.
CBS Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08.
CBS Company Profile
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CBS
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.