Centamin (TSE:CEE) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.79

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.78, with a volume of 8265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

Centamin Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Centamin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

