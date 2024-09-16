Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) VP Herbert Hotchkiss Purchases 212 Shares

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) VP Herbert Hotchkiss bought 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.72 per share, for a total transaction of $24,956.64. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,956.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chart Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

GTLS traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.48. The stock had a trading volume of 760,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,763. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $176.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

