Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Decreased by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,800 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 18.0% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.09% of Chubb worth $95,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $288.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $204.15 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.03.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,055,900. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

