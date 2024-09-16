CIBC Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$138.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOL. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$126.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$139.18.

DOL opened at C$133.48 on Thursday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$89.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$131.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$121.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total transaction of C$130,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,991.16. In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.04, for a total value of C$343,051.07. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total transaction of C$130,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 530 shares in the company, valued at C$68,991.16. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,967. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

