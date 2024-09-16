Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,955,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,211 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $172,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 113.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average of $59.28.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Analysts See 51% Upside in Coinbase, Is It Time to Buy the Hype?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Defensive Stock Alternatives to Bonds If Interest Rates Drop
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.