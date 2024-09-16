Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $10.48 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1,262.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,194 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,566,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,872,694,000 after purchasing an additional 105,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,188,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,111,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,878,000 after acquiring an additional 43,535 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after acquiring an additional 141,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,173,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $591.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $601.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $562.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.12.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price target (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.43.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

