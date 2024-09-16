Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $20.30 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,648 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in American Express by 42.2% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $259.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.60. The stock has a market cap of $186.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $261.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

