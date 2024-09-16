Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 83,403 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 892.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 83,403 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $44,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.7% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 180,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $475.34 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $470.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.36.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

