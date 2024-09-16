Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in AON were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AON by 2.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,183,000 after purchasing an additional 309,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,519,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AON by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,151,000 after purchasing an additional 127,173 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.27.

AON Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $347.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $352.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.19.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

