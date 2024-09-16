City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Buys 9,735 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 52,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.3% during the second quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NUV stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.