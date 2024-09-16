City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 92.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,895 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 383.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,552,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,566 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,166,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,247,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 39,171.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,462,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,130 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 65.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,527,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,075,000 after buying an additional 998,123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $29.65 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

