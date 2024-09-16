City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 27,425 Shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 55.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 54,374 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEQ opened at $6.01 on Monday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

