City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 70,344 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,344 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 203,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 1,569.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 190,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 179,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at 16.05 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of 12.93 and a twelve month high of 16.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is 15.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

