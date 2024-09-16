City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Takes $349,000 Position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

KWT stock opened at $32.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72.

The iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (KWT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of all-cap stocks in Kuwait. KWT was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

