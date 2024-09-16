Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 620 ($8.11) in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.98) price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 624 ($8.16).

LON CBG opened at GBX 514.50 ($6.73) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 506.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 462.98. The company has a market capitalization of £774.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 278 ($3.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 911.50 ($11.92).

In other news, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.61), for a total value of £34,255.65 ($44,796.19). Insiders have acquired 90 shares of company stock valued at $45,096 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

