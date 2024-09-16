Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 620 ($8.11) in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.98) price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 624 ($8.16).
Close Brothers Group Trading Down 4.5 %
Insider Transactions at Close Brothers Group
In other news, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.61), for a total value of £34,255.65 ($44,796.19). Insiders have acquired 90 shares of company stock valued at $45,096 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Analysts See 51% Upside in Coinbase, Is It Time to Buy the Hype?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Defensive Stock Alternatives to Bonds If Interest Rates Drop
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.