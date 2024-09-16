Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOEGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Clover Leaf Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Clover Leaf Capital stock remained flat at $12.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. Clover Leaf Capital has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Leaf Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clover Leaf Capital stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOEFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.89% of Clover Leaf Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Leaf Capital Company Profile

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry.

