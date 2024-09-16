Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Clover Leaf Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Clover Leaf Capital stock remained flat at $12.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. Clover Leaf Capital has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Get Clover Leaf Capital alerts:

Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Leaf Capital

Clover Leaf Capital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clover Leaf Capital stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital Corp. ( NASDAQ:CLOE Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.89% of Clover Leaf Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Leaf Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Leaf Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.