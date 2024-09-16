Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 1.7 %
SBS opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.16. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.