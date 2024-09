Comparing Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) & Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics -50,336.89% N/A -672.98% Xenon Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.16% -23.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Checkpoint Therapeutics and Xenon Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 9 1 3.10

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Checkpoint Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 421.74%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $58.78, indicating a potential upside of 44.95%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

22.0% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Xenon Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics $100,000.00 1,066.97 -$51.85 million ($2.77) -0.86 Xenon Pharmaceuticals $9.43 million 325.29 -$182.39 million ($2.71) -14.94

Checkpoint Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xenon Pharmaceuticals. Xenon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkpoint Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals beats Checkpoint Therapeutics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors. It is developing Olafertinib, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; CK-103 for the treatment of various advanced and metastatic solid tumor cancers; and Anti-Carbonic Anhydrase IX (CAIX) antibody, a product candidate in preclinical trials to recognize CAIX expressing cells and kill them via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and complement-dependent cytotoxicity. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with Adimab, LLC for the development of Cosibelimab; NeuPharma, Inc., to develop and commercialize Olafertinib; and Jubilant Biosys Limited for the development and commercialization of novel compounds that inhibit BET bromodomains. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders. The company's product candidates also comprise NBI-921352, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy, and other indications, including adult focal epilepsy. It has a license and collaboration agreement with the Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to develop treatments for epilepsy. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

