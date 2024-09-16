COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of CMPS opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $495.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 349.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,159,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 901,050 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 86.9% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after buying an additional 477,868 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 540.7% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 338,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 285,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 1,518.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 247,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth $664,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

