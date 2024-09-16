Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $589.15 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $589.15 million and $18.63 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,908.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.62 or 0.00538121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00107820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.69 or 0.00294761 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030631 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00032655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00079927 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,043,648,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,431,149,189 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

