ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

CNOBP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.74. 3,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,088. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.