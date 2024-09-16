Cornerstone Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $569.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $578.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $534.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.26. The company has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

