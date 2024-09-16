Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,335,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 33,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,368,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,760.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $611.17 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $233.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $592.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

