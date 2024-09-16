Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $550.84 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.02.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Elevance Health’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

