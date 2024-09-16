Cornerstone Advisors LLC Trims Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $119.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $121.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.