Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Shares Gap Up to $27.59

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.59, but opened at $28.41. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 19,434 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $63.02 million during the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 179.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1549 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s payout ratio is 11.95%.

Institutional Trading of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 326,679 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 358.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 112,699 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

