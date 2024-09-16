Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total value of $1,272,795.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,041.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:COST opened at $916.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $861.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $806.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $540.23 and a 12 month high of $923.83. The firm has a market cap of $406.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $910.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $844.52.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

