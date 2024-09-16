Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of CIK opened at $3.07 on Monday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.19.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
