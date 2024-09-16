Crypto Snack Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.40 Million (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Crypto Snack has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and approximately $10.22 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Snack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.

It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.

The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Snack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Snack using one of the exchanges listed above.

