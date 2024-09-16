CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.66

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

