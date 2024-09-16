CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.66

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.
CyberAgent Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22.
CyberAgent Company Profile
CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CyberAgent
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.