CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.77.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 206.7% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 64,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 43,176 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 48,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 37,739 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.03. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.79 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

