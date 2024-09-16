Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,758 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.40% of Darling Ingredients worth $23,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 2,532 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.37 per share, with a total value of $99,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,337.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $35.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.57. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $60.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

