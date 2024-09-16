Decentralized Social (DESO) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.48 or 0.00011209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $68.21 million and approximately $579,348.49 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentralized Social (DESO) is a blockchain-based platform intended for the creation and operation of decentralised social media applications. It addresses issues linked with centralised platforms, such as data privacy, content censorship, and monetisation. Users retain control over their data, enhancing privacy and reducing exploitation risks. Content creators can monetise their work through mechanisms like NFTs, tips, and subscriptions, bypassing intermediaries. By decentralising content storage and distribution, DESO seeks to lessen censorship and support free expression. Additionally, DESO is designed to manage high volumes of transactions and data, making it appropriate for high-traffic social applications. Nader Al-Naji founded DESO, which combines the open financial system features of cryptocurrencies with a scalable database infrastructure​.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

