Decred (DCR) Trading 3% Lower This Week

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $11.38 or 0.00019733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $185.72 million and $1.04 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00073590 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006905 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,411.50 or 0.40603886 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,322,448 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

