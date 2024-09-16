Decred Reaches Market Capitalization of $190.75 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $11.69 or 0.00019893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $190.75 million and $901,969.04 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00073457 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006810 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,931.85 or 0.40735466 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,322,000 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

