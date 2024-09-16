Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Price Target to GBX 320

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

LON:MGAM traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 284 ($3.71). 378,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,393. The firm has a market capitalization of £808.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,183.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 314.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 304.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of GBX 215.50 ($2.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 347 ($4.54).

Morgan Advanced Materials Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

Featured Stories

