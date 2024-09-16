Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,300 Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Acme United as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACU. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Acme United by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Acme United by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Acme United by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Acme United by 71.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACU opened at $42.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Acme United Co. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05.

Acme United ( NYSE:ACU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Acme United had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acme United Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $128,731.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,290.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACU. StockNews.com raised Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Singular Research raised Acme United from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

