Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $17,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,002,000 after purchasing an additional 98,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,123,000 after purchasing an additional 261,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $300,782,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 638,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,352,000 after purchasing an additional 221,108 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $290.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.93. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $202.72 and a 52 week high of $296.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

