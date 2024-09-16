Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 42,314 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 163,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $36.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.54 million, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.74. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $55.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JOUT
Johnson Outdoors Profile
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Outdoors
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.