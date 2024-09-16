Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 42,314 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 163,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $36.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.54 million, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.74. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $55.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $172.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

