Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.57% of Rocky Brands worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of RCKY opened at $31.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 2.08. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.26 million for the quarter. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.21%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

