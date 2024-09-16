Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,628 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Mama’s Creations worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAMA. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,069,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 185.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 513,824 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAMA opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $296.61 million, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAMA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

