Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,922 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 20.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 19.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $67.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.81. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $489.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

