Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.

Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 99,725 shares during the period. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,656,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,220,000 after purchasing an additional 238,906 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,108,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 83,856 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $26.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.