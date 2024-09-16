Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 171,788 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 912,684 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $615,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 24.4% during the first quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $155,185,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,513,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,351 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $697.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $299.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $711.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $637.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,798 shares of company stock valued at $129,552,672 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

