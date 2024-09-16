Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 685,228 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,670,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 685,228 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.42% of Visa worth $2,013,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $287.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.29 and a 200 day moving average of $273.16. The company has a market capitalization of $523.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

