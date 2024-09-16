Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,691,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,440 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.41% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,598,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 164,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,952,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,919,000 after acquiring an additional 34,315 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $174.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $410.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

