Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $514.25 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,643,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,261 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $514,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 45,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 21.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.8 %

PSX stock opened at $126.70 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.18.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

