Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $689.81 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,265,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 662,681 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.55% of TJX Companies worth $689,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $119.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.33 and its 200-day moving average is $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

