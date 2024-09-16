Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 171,893 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $720,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,227,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $225.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.25.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,108.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,495 shares of company stock worth $7,181,458. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

